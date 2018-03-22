Jay Leno Takes Over 'Tonight Show' Monologue To Tell Sexual Harassment Jokes

Former host Jay Leno returned to “The Tonight Show” Wednesday, telling a slew of sexual harassment jokes when he subbed in for Jimmy Fallon on the monologue.

After Fallon feigned a muscle pull, Leno tagged in to unleash minutes of shtick about the scandal that has taken down numerous entertainment and news figures.

Leno served as host of “The Tonight Show” from 1992 until Fallon’s takeover in 2014. In an occasional bit, he has appeared on the program to finish Fallon’s monologue. This time Leno took aim at Steven Seagal, Kevin Spacey and others facing sexual misconduct accusations.

Riffing on allegations that Charlie Rose exposed himself to female staffers, Leno tried to envision Walter Cronkite doing the same to former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.