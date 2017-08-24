Jay Thomas, an actor known for his roles in “Mork & Mindy” and “Cheers,” has died after a battle with cancer. He was 69.

Thomas’ agent of 35 years, Don Buchwald, confirmed the news to the New York Daily News Thursday, saying, “Jay was one of a kind, never at a loss for words and filled with so much fun and wonderfully whacky thoughts and behavior.”

The outlet reports Thomas died at his home in Santa Barbara, California, with his wife Sally and three sons by his side.

Thomas had a successful career working in television, with one of his most notable roles being Eddie Lebec, Carla’s husband, on “Cheers.” Over the years, he’s appeared in shows like “Married People,” “Love and War,” Hercules” and most recently “Ray Donovan.” The actor also won two Emmy awards for his guest-starring role as Jerry Gold on “Murphy Brown.”

ABC Photo Archives via Getty Images Jay Thomas and Robin Williams on "Mork & Mindy" in 1979.

Aside from his acting credits, Thomas found success as a radio DJ; he hosted “The Jay Thomas Show” on SiriusXM since 2005 and also hosted a show on Sirius’ Howard 101 channel.

As the Deadline noted, many fans would know Thomas from his annual appearances on “The Late Show with David Letterman.” Every year, from 1998 to 2014 (save for 2013), Thomas would visit the show, and he and Letterman would try to knock a meatball off the top of a Christmas tree with a football. During every visit, Thomas would also tell “The Lone Ranger” story, about a strange encounter with actor Clayton Moore, who played The Lone Ranger in the TV series.

Following news of his death, fellow stars remembered Thomas on social media.

I worked with Jay Thomas on Joan of Arcadia and he was a great guy and good actor. My thoughts and prayers are with his family today. RIP — Joe Mantegna (@JoeMantegna) August 24, 2017

RIP Jay Thomas, comic actor from Mork & Mindy, Cheers, Murphy Brown and more pic.twitter.com/h5QknhAmAn — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 24, 2017

Jay Thomas did it all, comic, TV, movies, radio. Always fun to be with. A hilarious blue collar guy. Thanks for the laughs. RIP — Christopher Titus (@TitusNation) August 24, 2017