Jay-Z Says There's One 'Great Thing' Trump Has Done

Jay-Z is no fan of President Donald Trump, but he had a surprising response when David Letterman asked about the outcome of the 2016 election.
“I think it’s actually a great thing,” Jay-Z said in a preview for an upcoming episode of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.”
The rapper and businessman said:
“What he’s forcing people to do is have a conversation and people to band together and work together. Like, you can’t really address something that’s not revealed. He’s bringing out an ugly side of America that we wanted to believe was gone and it’s still here. We still gotta deal with it.”
Watch the preview above.
The full interview will be released on Friday on Netflix.
