Women Rewrite The Constitution In Jay-Z's 'Family Feud,' Directed By Ava DuVernay

Ava DuVernay’s new short film for Jay-Z’s single, “Family Feud,” has a vision for America’s future ― and it’s one forged by people of color and run by powerful women.

The eight-minute video debuted on Tidal at 4:44 p.m. Eastern time on Friday. Though typically protected by a paywall, viewers can now watch using Tidal’s free trial, available only during the holidays.

“Family Feud” imagines what America’s future will look like more than 100 years from now, with people of color fighting fierce battles and a council of women known as the “Founding Mothers” rewriting the U.S. Constitution.

“What else is there to say,” DuVernay tweeted Friday, referencing the female leaders in the film. “I believe in our power. And I appreciate these dynamic artists who came out on a Saturday to represents all kinds of women at the table. Not a seat. ALL THE SEATS!”

The film by DuVernay, the brain behind “Selma” and the upcoming “A Wrinkle in Time,” features a blinding all-star cast, including transgender activist Janet Mock, Native American actress Irene Bedard, and actors like Michael B. Jordan, Rosario Dawson, Jessica Chastain, Brie Larson, Constance Wu, Mindy Kaling, America Ferrara, Rashida Jones, Thandie Newton and others.

Jay-Z’s family ― Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter ― also make an appearance.

After the release, a few of the film’s stars shared a powerful group photo featuring the “Founding Mothers.”

It is impossible to ignore the symbolism in the film. Many saw it as a celebration of black identity and communities of color ― including indigenous communities.

Others praised a future based on the values of women of diverse backgrounds.

Can we also talk about the vision of a national leadership that is Black AND Indigenous???



A leadership that is the DIRECT RESULT of a Constitution created by a table of diverse foremothers???#FamilyFeud — Amanda Parris (@amanda_parris) December 29, 2017

Waited until EoD to watch #FamilyFeud so I wouldn't spend the entire day screaming.



YES to all that Afrofuturism. — Kovie Biakolo (@koviebiakolo) December 29, 2017

first of all, #familyfeud makes me teary every time i hear it. like that "black people are so excellent and we celebrating regardless bc life is good and we got each other and we gon' be alright" type of teary. all joy. — niki (@missjournalism) December 29, 2017

then hov drops this beautiful BLACK visual directed by @ava (salute to ALL the stunning women throughout. i see you.) with his wife and baby girl. do you know how special this is? just look at us: — niki (@missjournalism) December 29, 2017

I have to go on a little longer here. I’ve never seen a representation of a Native woman at that level of power. Wilma was as high as it got. I was not emotionally ready for @ava coming for me today. pic.twitter.com/MdKSgPvgcz — Courtney JvN (@c_johnston) December 29, 2017

DuVernay took some time Friday to explain some of the symbols in film and shared behind-the-scenes photos of its making.

The first scene, with Dawson and Jordan, “focuses on errors,” the director tweeted. “All families hurt each other. Mistakes are made. Expectations unmet. Jealousies fester.”

DuVernay also pointed out that the film features two U.S. presidents, an idea that she said Jay-Z was eager to accept.

Thanks for noticing. In this future, due to harm currently being done, America demands that the position of POTUS be filled by two people. Here Mister President is played by my fam @OmariHardwick and Madame President is played by the stellar Native American actress @IreneBedard1. https://t.co/r63oYyCCUk — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 29, 2017

“I loved the idea of [there] being Co-Presidents of the United States in the future. And that a Native American woman was one of them,” she wrote. “This country will not stay the same.”

DuVernay also thanked those who appeared in her film in a series of tweets.

Next scene is about... actually I won't tell you what we think they are about. This piece is for you. You decide. Loved working with @OmariHardwick @IreneBedard1 + @Jes_Chastain. They were all busy. But all came to play and I loved sharing the time with them. #FamilyFeudFilm pic.twitter.com/2yLftTRJbr — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 29, 2017

Next up is a reunion of sorts. For the eleven people who saw my second feature film MIDDLE OF NOWHERE, Ruby and Brian are back and reincarnated as keepers of the peace. Much love to @Emayatzy + #DavidOyelowo! My people. #FamilyFeudFilm pic.twitter.com/LGWD3kp745 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 29, 2017

Change sometimes require force. A vision of freedom fighters. A world of warriors for good. My thanks to @AmericaFerrera, @AishaHinds, @HenryGSanders and WRINKLE IN TIME's very own @StormReid for answering the call to fight. #FamilyFeudFilm pic.twitter.com/nxEUBvaJHJ — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 29, 2017

I'll let the final scene just stay where it is. In the film, with that family. Being their brilliant, black, brave, bold selves. May we all fortify our families. Our communities. Our society. In whatever ways we can. Much love. And thanks for watching #FamilyFeudFilm! xo. A. pic.twitter.com/r6yWsiJX6f — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 30, 2017

After a year of Women’s Marches, protests led by indigenous communities, the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement and the ascension of the #MeToo movement, the film’s message couldn’t be more timely.