Jay-Z Got Completely Shut Out At The Grammys, And People Are Pissed

Jay-Z fans are not pleased with the Recording Academy.

In a year where it seemed hip-hop would prevail, the “4:44” rapper left the show with zero of the eight awards for which he was nominated.

Instead, Hov’s moment of glory during Grammys weekend came when he was honored with the President’s Merit Award at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy gala on Saturday.

People on Twitter were unhappy that the 21-time Grammy Award winner and hip-hop icon didn’t win in a single category, despite being the most nominated artist of the evening.

the grammy's recognizes JAY-Z as an industry icon the night before but doesn't give him any awards at the actual show... okay. — #freemeekmill (@lakinimani) January 29, 2018

4:44 content was too real for the Grammys to reward, they don’t want us believing in ourselves that much... — Sad Pitt (@Bbillions) January 29, 2018

i know blue ivy is PISSED!



"y'all had my lil tyke ass out here in midtown at some damn 11p for me to NOT hear your names?! do it all over!" — b. williams 🐣 (@brndnxwllms) January 29, 2018

8 damn nominations



EIGHT



1..2..3..4..5..6..7..8...NOMINATIONS



And not one award!



You're dead to me @RecordingAcad — Esmeralda (@Its_Tribblez) January 29, 2018

Jay-Z isn't leaving the Grammys empty-handed. He's going home with Beyoncé, the First Lady of Music. That is well...that. pic.twitter.com/A4Y5DZyBRu — Check 4 a neck (@Beyoncemyroc) January 29, 2018

But others attributed his night of losses to karma.

see what happens when u cheat on beyonce — Lauren Zupkus (@laurenzup) January 29, 2018