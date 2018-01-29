Jay-Z Got Completely Shut Out At The Grammys, And People Are Pissed

Jay-Z fans are not pleased with the Recording Academy.
In a year where it seemed hip-hop would prevail, the “4:44” rapper left the show with zero of the eight awards for which he was nominated.
Instead, Hov’s moment of glory during Grammys weekend came when he was honored with the President’s Merit Award at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy gala on Saturday.
People on Twitter were unhappy that the 21-time Grammy Award winner and hip-hop icon didn’t win in a single category, despite being the most nominated artist of the evening.
But others attributed his night of losses to karma.
