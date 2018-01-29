BLACK VOICES
01/29/2018 12:23 am ET

Jay-Z Got Completely Shut Out At The Grammys, And People Are Pissed

The rapper was nominated for eight awards. He went home with zero.

By Taryn Finley
Michael Kovac via Getty Images
Jay-Z accepts the President's Merit Award during the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday. 

Jay-Z fans are not pleased with the Recording Academy.

In a year where it seemed hip-hop would prevail, the “4:44” rapper left the show with zero of the eight awards for which he was nominated.

Instead, Hov’s moment of glory during Grammys weekend came when he was honored with the President’s Merit Award at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy gala on Saturday. 

People on Twitter were unhappy that the 21-time Grammy Award winner and hip-hop icon didn’t win in a single category, despite being the most nominated artist of the evening. 

But others attributed his night of losses to karma. 

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Stars Wearing White Roses And Time's Up Pins, 2018 Grammys
Taryn Finley
Black Voices Associate Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Grammys Jay Z
Jay-Z Got Completely Shut Out At The Grammys, And People Are Pissed

CONVERSATIONS