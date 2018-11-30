Jay-Z Addresses Kanye West's Love For Donald Trump On New Meek Mill Track

Did Jay-Z just kick his long-running feud with former friend and collaborator Kanye West up a notch? People aren’t so sure.
West has distanced himself from politics in recent weeks, after causing controversy with his unflinching support of President Donald Trump. Jay-Z addressed the thorny issue with his guest spot on a track on Meek Mill’s new album “Championships.”
In the song “What’s Free,” that also features Rick Ross, Jay-Z rapped:
“No red hat, don’t Michael and Prince me and Ye,
They separate you when you got Michael and Prince’s DNA,
I ain’t one of these house n****s you bought,
My house like a resort, my house bigger than yours,
My spo― c’mon, man—my route better of course…”
He later added:
“My hair free, care-free. N****s ain’t near free. Enjoy your chains, what’s your employer name? With the hair piece?”
Jay-Z’s lyrics on the track, which was shared online Thursday, have been interpreted in some quarters as a diss towards West. But not everyone is convinced:
Check out Jay-Z’s verses from the 3 minute 40 second mark below:
It’s Mill’s first album since his April release from prison following a probation violation. In May, he pulled out of an event in which he was slated to talk with Trump about prison reform.
“Unfortunately, the focus turned to the President and myself which concerned me that it might take away from creating a positive result from today’s discussions,” he said at the time. “As a result, I decided not to attend so that the focus would be solely on fixing our prison system. Most importantly I remain fully committed to improving our criminal justice system.”