Jay-Z Tweets About Line On 'What's Free': 'Don't Pit Me Against My Brothers'

Jay-Z, who seldom uses Twitter, went on the platform to clear the air about his verse on a new song.

The music mogul appears on Meek Mill’s new album “Championships” on the song “What’s Free,” which also features Rick Ross.

Some people speculated whether some of his lyrics, seemingly referencing President Donald Trump and Kanye West’s relationship, were meant as a jab against the Chicago rapper. But Jay-Z addressed the speculation on Twitter on Friday.

The line clearly meant don’t pit me against my brothers no matter what our differences are (red hat) now go pick up Meek album . Drake and Meek on there together . — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) November 30, 2018

The verse in question includes the following lyrics:

“No red hat, don’t Michael and Prince me and Ye / They separate you when you got Michael and Prince’s DNA.”

Jay-Z later rapped: “Enjoy your chains, what’s your employer name? With the hairpiece?”