Jay-Z, during his appearance on “Saturday Night Live,” didn’t verbally address the #TakeTheKnee controversy that’s been sweeping the NFL, but his choice of outfit spoke volumes.

Performing his song “Bam” with Damian Marley during the Season 43 premiere of the NBC show, the rapper appeared on stage wearing a jersey with the words “Colin K” and the number “7” emblazoned on it — a clear nod to former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who started kneeling during the national anthem last year as a protest against racial injustice and police brutality,

According to Sports Illustrated, the jersey was custom-made.

This isn’t the first time Jay-Z has shown his support for Kaepernick during a performance.

At the Meadows Music and Arts Festival in New York last month, he dedicated his song “The Story of O.J.” to the football player, as well as others.

“I want to dedicate this song to Colin Kaepernick tonight,” Jay-Z said at the time. “I want to dedicate this song to [the late civil rights activist and comedian] Dick Gregory. I want to dedicate this song to anybody who was held back and you overcame whatever it was.”

On Saturday night, Twitter was abuzz with Jay-Z’s outfit choice.

Jay Z rocking the “Colin K” jersey on SNL. Phenomenal. #TakeAKnee — Shawn Kopelakis (@shawn_kopelakis) October 1, 2017

