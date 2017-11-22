Jay-Z Stops Concert To Give Empowering Message To 9-Year-Old Girl

Jay-Z interrupted his own show to deliver some inspirational advice to a young girl in the audience.

The rapper paused his “4:44 Tour” stop at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday to tell an unidentified 9-year-old that she could be “anything that you want to be in the world.”

“At this very moment, America is way more sexist than they are racist,” he said. “But you, young lady, you got the potential to be the next president of the United States. You believe that.” Video of his address is now going viral.

Jay-Z used part of his performance at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena last week to issue a similar positive message.

“There’s a lot going on in the world right now,” he said, per The Tennessean. “But I just wanna say one thing, love will always trump hate.”

While the music star didn’t call out President Donald Trump by name with the comment, he has previously criticized Trump and his policies.