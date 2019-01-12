Jayme Closs Spent First Night Home 'Next To Me,' Says Aunt

Kidnapping victim Jayme Closs spent her first night in her new home next to her aunt, according to a Facebook post Saturday.

“Jayme had a pretty good night’s sleep. It was great to know she was next to me all night. What a great feeling to have her home,” wrote the 13-year-old’s aunt, Jennifer Smith, who is the sister of Jayme’s late mother, Denise Closs.

“As a family we will get through all of the healing process Jayme has. It will be a long road but we are family strong and we love this little girl so much!! We will do anything and everything!!” Smith added. She said her sister and brother-in-law can “rest at peace,” adding: “I keep assuring them Jayme is safe and we will make sure forever.”

Closs was spotted by a woman on a street in Gordon, Wisconsin, Thursday, and she immediately sought help for the teen, who was later taken to a hospital.

Closs turned up nearly three months after she was snatched by a man who fatally shot her parents so he could kidnap their daughter, according to law enforcement authorities.

Detectives believe Closs was held by suspected abductor, Jake Thomas Petterson, 21, in a rural cabin near where she was spotted, and about 60 miles from her family home in Barron.

They believe she was targeted by Patterson, but are still investigating any possible links between him and the Closs family.