A 20-year-old man has been charged with capital murder in the death of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes, who was killed in a drive-by shooting in Houston while in a car with her family.

In a press release Saturday, Harris County Sheriff’s Office investigators identified 20-year-old Eric Black Jr. as an alleged culprit in the Dec. 30 attack.

Authorities said they acted upon a tip to determine Black was a suspect, eventually taking him into custody in East Harris County. After being apprehended, the young man, who is black, admitted to being involved in the shooting.

Based on a description from one of the occupants of the Barnes family car, authorities had been searching for a white man, raising concerns the shooting was racially motivated. Police now say they do not believe the family was targeted and that the shooting may have been a case of mistaken identity.

Investigators said they are pursuing additional evidence that might lead them to charge other suspects in the case.

In a statement, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez thanked authorities while noting the investigation isn’t yet over.

“I am grateful to our dedicated investigators, the partner law enforcement agencies that provided vital assistance, and tipsters from across the nation who pulled together to support our work to get justice for Jazmine,” he said. “Our work is not finished, but I believe the people of Harris County can take comfort in knowing we have made great progress.”

The shooting occurred as Jazmine and her three sisters were being driven by their mother, LaPorsha Washington, to a local convenience store for an early morning grocery run. A pickup drove alongside their vehicle and shots were fired into Washington’s car, hitting her in the arm and fatally striking Jazmine.