Jeanette Chasworth: "The Color Whisperer"

Jeanette Chasworth has been nicknamed the “The Color Whisperer” because of her intuitive command of the secret language of color. Jeanette’s approach to creating rooms and homes is one inspired in co-creation, and engages all the senses. “I listen to the spoken and unspoken needs and desires of both the client and the home. Instead of fitting my style into a project, I utilize my intuition and design knowledge to create a unique environment that weaves together each client’s unique tastes, preferences, and functional needs to create a space that reflect the client’s truest self.” By blending the practical with the sensual, Jeanette devises a physical and visual expression of her client’s personality.

“I find inspiration in literally everything I experience. With an affinity for literature, I take pride in bringing the often-hidden character of a home forward to offer intuitive inspiration for my clients,” From “Craftsman,” to “Contemporary,” she has molded her approach to the contours of her clients’ preferences, goals, and personalities. Jeanette said, “I love historic rooms, but I REALLY love getting to the heart of my client — that takes precedence over everything.” Discovering what "sanctuary" means to each individual client is paramount to her design. The entire journey with her client’s inspires her and informs the process in an organic way. “I love to get into their personalities, their energies, and their stories to create an environment that strengthens and envelops them.” We are Spotlighting Jeanette Chasworth’s Book - What’s Color Got To DO With It.

Jeanette’s book called - What's Color Got To Do With It; Can be found at: http://www.thecolorwhisperer.com/what-s-color-got-to-do-with-it Reader-Review: I have a love/hate/fear relationship with colors. I love colors, hate picking them out for fear that I will not like the color once it is on me on my walls. Jeanette opens up the mysterious world of colors. She makes colors come alive with personalities all their own. She helps you understand what colors will "hug" you when you put them on yourself or on your walls.

When asked if she could go back bestow some wisdom upon her young self; Jeanette replies, “This is always a bit tough for me to answer because there are so many ideas to consolidate; However, if I were given the chance to bestow some learned wisdom to my younger self, I would say this: Don't give up.

This is really what you want. So keep moving, keep reinventing, keep growing, keep learning, keep tweaking, keep taking risks and never stop believing and don't let anyone tell you that you can't do it. Don’t shy away from what makes you feel inspired. Don’t shy away from what excites you.

Don’t shy away from what makes you feel the most alive in your work no matter how odd it may seem to others.

Sing the song you were made to sing and your audience will find you and love you for it.”

Howard Jones Has a song called ‘New Song’ that he wrote for artists (and entrepreneurs).... Sing your song, take off the mental chain.

When she was asked about what she loved about design, Jeanette said; “What's not to love?” “What I love about design is that I help to tell the clients ‘story.’ Her background in literature gives her a unique way of looking at the house. “I want to tell my client's story through furniture, fabrics, accessories, and colors. Creating a room with the right colors, shapes and textures for my client, creates a home that not only tells their story but becomes a restorative place for them to reside.” “It gives them energy and allows them to relax, makes them feel the way they feel in their favorite outfit!

“You work hard for your home and it should work hard for you too. I also do some holistic healing and incorporate some of those tenets in my design.” “Where we live, what we surround ourselves with, affects how we feel and live. By changing these things, many different things can be healed.” “I have helped people sleep better, improve relationships, get through depression, and more. Ultimately it's about creating a home that supports you and makes you feel hugged every time you walk in the door. I love the psychological part of design, creating a home that is more than beautiful, it's supportive.”

Jeanette says, “Growth is always a challenge, no matter what kind it is. Creating videos, for instance, used to be difficult for me. Writing my book, however, changed that for me and I now enjoy sharing my expertise in front of any audience. My first book was instrumental in helping me be comfortable in front of a crowd doing speaking engagements which I now absolutely, Love. The best place to reach Jeanette is through her website: www.thecolorwhisperer.com.

I’m also always available via social media (all direct links available on the website) and email/phone jeanette@thecolorwhisperer.com