Jeanine Pirro Slams 'Fascism' After Whoopi Clash On 'The View'

Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro cranked it down a notch Saturday in the wake of her heated exchange Thursday with Whoopi Goldberg on “The View” — then she slammed the “out-of-control” anger of “the left.”

The two went at each other after Pirro accused Goldberg of having “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” a Donald Trump-invented insult implying that anyone who criticizes the president is addled. Goldberg finally bounced Pirro out of the ABC studio, saying: “Get the fuck out of the building.”

“I was cursed at, and I and my team were thrown out of the building,” a studiously calm Pirro said on her show “Justice With Judge Jeanine” Saturday. “Nobody needs to feel sorry for me. I’m a big girl and I’d go back on ‘The View’ again. No one intimidates me.”

The New York Post’s Page Six and The Daily Mail reported that Pirro gave as good as she got and called the cast of “View View” “c**cksuckers” in front of the audience.

The real problem is that the ugliness of the encounter is a “microcosm of what’s going on in this country,” Pirro added. It’s not people yelling at, beating up or calling the police on minorities and immigrants. It’s the “level of hatred toward the 45th president [that] is beyond anything we’ve seen in American history,” said Pirro, even though Trump was once “an icon.” It has even become “fashionable to threaten the president,” she added.

“The anger of the left in America is out of control,” Pirro declared. “When we get screamed at even before we give an opinion, something’s wrong. Thinking you are right and not allowing debate is fascism.”

