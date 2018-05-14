President Donald Trump has fulfilled biblical prophecy by moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Fox News host Jeanine Pirro said over the weekend.
The move will formally take place on Monday, when the embassy opens what has until now served as part of the consulate.
In comments on the network and in a column on the Fox News website, Pirro said:
″[Trump], like King Cyrus before him, fulfilled the biblical prophecy of the gods worshipped by Jews, Christians and, yes, Muslims, that Jerusalem is the eternal capital of the Jewish state and that the Jewish people finally deserve a righteous, free and sovereign Israel.”
While the Israeli government has celebrated the move, Trump’s decision sparked protests in the region when he announced it last year. More protests are expected today.
Several other countries, including Honduras and Guatemala, have announced plans to follow suit, but most nations have not and will not send envoys to today’s ceremony.