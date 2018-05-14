The move will formally take place on Monday, when the embassy opens what has until now served as part of the consulate.

.@JudgeJeanine: "@realDonaldTrump not only sends a message to Iran but to Russia as well, that the U.S. is back as a dominant regional player after the Obama years." pic.twitter.com/utIx20uLxk — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 13, 2018

In comments on the network and in a column on the Fox News website, Pirro said:

″[Trump], like King Cyrus before him, fulfilled the biblical prophecy of the gods worshipped by Jews, Christians and, yes, Muslims, that Jerusalem is the eternal capital of the Jewish state and that the Jewish people finally deserve a righteous, free and sovereign Israel.”

While the Israeli government has celebrated the move, Trump’s decision sparked protests in the region when he announced it last year. More protests are expected today.