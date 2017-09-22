GOP Congressman Tells Flood Victims: 'At Some Point God Is Telling You To Move'

A Republican congressman says the U.S. government can’t keep paying to repair homes that are repeatedly damaged by floods.

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Rep. Jeb Hensarling (R-Texas) claimed that the “federal government is encouraging and subsidizing people to live in harm’s way.”

After citing a $60,000 Baton Rouge property that received almost $500,000 in public money after it flooded 40 times, the chairman of the House Financial Services Committee added, “At some point, God is telling you to move.”

Hensarling’s comments, which were aimed at encouraging an overhaul of what he described as the “bankrupt” National Flood Insurance Program, did not go down well on Twitter:

Jeb Hensarling is a Texas GOPer. He understand how God thinks? Little presumptuous on his part. Maybe he doesn't know shit. Going with #2 — mroldman (@mrsonoflars) September 21, 2017

"Who's that?"



"It's Jeb Hensarling. God told him to move to where he'd be safe from hurricanes, tornadoes, fires, floods, and earthquakes." pic.twitter.com/GL6RpXMZCx — John Ferguson (@Fearguth) September 21, 2017

There's no "God" telling that to people, that's only you, Rep. Hensarling.

Scold poluters, not storm survivors. https://t.co/gN2eylLNw8 — Darth Simian (@DarthSimian) September 21, 2017

GOP TX Rep Jeb Hensarling believes his god talks to ppl through weather. If you live where hurricanes hit, "god is telling you to move." — ZachsMind (@ZachsMind) September 22, 2017

So, Jeb Hensarling (R) tells flood victims : "God is telling you to move." Also telling Hensarling to get head pried from ass...again. — Pete Keay (@Chilebear7) September 22, 2017

I think GOD should relentlessly call Texan Rep Ed Hensarling @ 202-225-3484... https://t.co/pRTFLorwbn — Maud Gonne (@AnnaEngelbrech5) September 21, 2017