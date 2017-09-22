GOP Congressman Tells Flood Victims: 'At Some Point God Is Telling You To Move'

A Republican congressman says the U.S. government can’t keep paying to repair homes that are repeatedly damaged by floods.
On Thursday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Rep. Jeb Hensarling (R-Texas) claimed that the “federal government is encouraging and subsidizing people to live in harm’s way.”
After citing a $60,000 Baton Rouge property that received almost $500,000 in public money after it flooded 40 times, the chairman of the House Financial Services Committee added, “At some point, God is telling you to move.”
Hensarling’s comments, which were aimed at encouraging an overhaul of what he described as the “bankrupt” National Flood Insurance Program, did not go down well on Twitter:
