Jeff Bezos And Amazon Make Off With Sky-High Perks On New York Post Cover

The richest man in America just got giant tax breaks and guarantees for a helipad to establish an Amazon headquarters in New York City ― and the New York Post had something to say about it.
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ deal for the Queens complex is expected to create 25,000 jobs, but the tabloid’s front page Wednesday seemed to jab at the generous welcome wagon for the commerce company.
Bezos, who will also open an HQ in Virginia, looks here like a high-flying mogul hellbent on enjoying the perks.
Let’s hope the potential economic boost for New York isn’t fly-by-night.