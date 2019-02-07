David Pecker, the chief executive of American Media Inc., which publishes the National Enquirer, threatened to publish embarrassing photos of Jeff Bezos if The Washington Post didn’t stop investigating Pecker’s company, according to the Amazon CEO.

Bezos revealed the alleged threat, which was sent through AMI chief content officer Dylan Howard, in blog post published to Medium on Thursday.

In an alleged letter Bezos included in his post, Dylan Howard, the head of the Enquirer, said its paper had obtained a “dick pick” of Bezos, as well as nine other images.