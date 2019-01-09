Jeff Bezos And Wife, MacKenzie Bezos, Announce Divorce

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie Bezos, announced on Wednesday they have decided to divorce.

Bezos, 54, tweeted a statement from the pair announcing their split after 25 years together.

“As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends,” they wrote. “We feel incredibly lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other.”

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos have been married for 25 years.

Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos said in the statement that they hope to remain friends and “partners in ventures.” The couple launched the Day One Fund in September to help homeless families and create schools in low-income communities.