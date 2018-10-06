Sexual Assault Survivor Who Confronted Jeff Flake: 'Women Will Not Be Silenced'

Yet Republicans said the completed FBI report contained no corroborating information, while Democrats blasted it as woefully incomplete because of tight restrictions the White House reportedly placed on the investigation. Flake ultimately voted yes on Kavanaugh.

After Saturday’s confirmation vote, Archila said on CNN that she feels “we have elected officials that don’t know how to listen,” citing the number of people who showed up at senators’ offices to speak with them.

“I was in that elevator deadly afraid that my children will have fewer rights than I do today,” she added.

Kavanaugh’s confirmation was thrown into disarray last month when the first sexual misconduct allegation against the judge was revealed. Christine Blasey Ford, a California professor, soon came forward as the accuser, saying that when they were teenagers in 1982, Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed and tried to remove her clothing while grinding against her. When she tried to scream, he covered her mouth, she said.

Two other women, Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick, later came forward with allegations against Kavanaugh, all of which he denied.

Archila said in an op-ed piece for USA Today that she was inspired by Ford’s courage to come forward and subsequently testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“Women will not be silenced. Women will not be afraid. And on election day, women will vote,” Archila said after Kavanaugh was voted onto the nation’s highest court. “When we cast our ballots this November, we will elect true leaders who respect our bodies and our interests.”