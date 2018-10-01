Jeff Flake: If Kavanaugh Lied, His Nomination Will Be Over

Any proof that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh lied during his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing would be an immediate dealbreaker for his nomination, Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) said Sunday.

Flake, a Judiciary Committee member who led talks that delayed the full Senate vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation so the FBI can investigate sexual assault allegations, said he plans to vote with other Republicans to confirm the Kavanaugh ― unless the probe discovers something.

“If Judge Kavanaugh is shown to have lied to the committee, nomination’s over?” CBS News’ Scott Pelley asked Flake in a “60 Minutes” interview that aired Sunday.

“Oh yes,” Flake responded.

Flake said in an interview with The Atlantic on Saturday that he would vote for Kavanaugh “unless they turn up something — and they might.”

The FBI background investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Judge Kavanaugh is supposed to be complete by next Friday. A vote in the full Senate is likely to be scheduled soon after. pic.twitter.com/TDWq1lhpML — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 1, 2018

Flake on Friday morning said he had decided to vote with Judiciary Committee Republicans to approve Kavanaugh’s nomination, saying he wasn’t convinced by Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony recounting her allegation that Kavanaugh forced himself on her when they were high school students.

Flake changed his mind later in the day after two survivors of sexual assault confronted him in an elevator. He voted with other committee Republicans to send the nomination to the full Senate, but got Senate leaders and President Donald Trump to approve the FBI probe.