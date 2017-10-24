Jeff Flake Won't Seek Re-Election In 2018

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) won’t run for re-election in 2018, The Arizona Republic first reported Tuesday.

Flake, who said he would serve the remainder of his term, told the publication that he feels out of step with today’s Republican Party.

He spoke about his decision on the Senate floor Tuesday, railing against the “appalling features of our current politics” and arguing that lawmakers should “never regard as normal the regular and casual undermining of our democratic norms and ideals.”

“It is time for our complicity and our accommodation of the unacceptable to end,” he said.

Henry Romero / Reuters Sen. Jeff Flake said he feels out of step with today's GOP.

“Here’s the bottom line: The path that I would have to travel to get the Republican nomination is a path I’m not willing to take, and that I can’t in good conscience take,” Flake told The Republic. “It would require me to believe in positions I don’t hold on such issues as trade and immigration and it would require me to condone behavior that I cannot condone.”

Flake’s decision puts an additional layer of stress on the Republican Party for the 2018 midterm elections. Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) has already announced he will not seek re-election next year.

Flake and Corker have both been highly critical of President Donald Trump in recent months. Flake published a book this year called Conscience of a Conservative: A Rejection of Destructive Politics and a Return to Principle, in which he takes on Trump and the GOP, arguing that “conservatism is indeed in crisis.”