In what can only be described as a blessing from above, a charity store has been discovered that has filled all its picture frames with Jeff Goldblum.

Not since a 25-foot-tall half-naked statue of the “Jurassic Park” actor appeared in London has the world been given such a beautiful gift.

Twitter user Simon Reah posted pictures of the discovery on Sunday, brightening the day of users worldwide.

