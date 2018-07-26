ENTERTAINMENT
Jeff Goldlbum Is Getting A Nat Geo Show And We, Ah, Mmm, Ooh, Yes, Can't Wait

"The Curiosity of Jeff Goldblum" is the "Jurassic Park" sequel we really wanted.
By Andy McDonald
Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images

Maybe Jeff Goldblum really is our world’s grandmaster. National Geographic seems to recognize this and, oh thank the heavens, are giving him his own show, Deadline reports.

The network has greenlit a 12-episode documentary series titled “The Curiosity of Jeff Goldblum.” Each half-hour episode will show Goldblum investigating seemingly simple everyday things, from toilet paper to cereal, to find the surprising complexity behind them. 

“Goldblum takes us on his unconventional ride, tackling experiments, busting myths and encountering scientific experts to reveal the astounding science that lies right beneath our eyes,” National Geographic wrote in a press release.

Here’s more images of Goldblum making very Jeff Goldblum-esque gestures:

Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images
Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images
Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images

“This series is the perfect platform for Jeff to use his uniquely infectious and approachable charm to take viewers on an unexpected and surprising journey,” Courteney Monroe, CEO of National Geographic Global Networks, said in the release.

She’s right about Goldblum’s charm, and as is evident from the giant statue of him erected in Britain this month, the world wants nothing more than to go on journeys with him.

People in lawn chairs marvel at the sexy, lounging statue of actor Jeff Goldblum, which recreates his memorable bare chested scene in "Jurassic Park."
John Phillips via Getty Images
People in lawn chairs marvel at the sexy, lounging statue of actor Jeff Goldblum, which recreates his memorable bare chested scene in "Jurassic Park."
HuffPost

