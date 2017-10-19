Jeff Sessions Won't Say If Anti-LGBTQ Guidances Discriminate Against LGBTQ People

The guidance is just one of a series of moves made by the Trump administration to attack progress on LGBTQ rights.

Sessions may have been genuinely surprised by the question, but it isn’t the first time the hypotheticals Durbin noted have come up.

In a press release issued the day of the directive’s announcement, LGBTQ rights group Human Rights Campaign noted several ways queer Americans could be impacted.

Those scenarios included, “A Social Security Administration employee could refuse to accept or process spousal or survivor benefits paperwork for a surviving same-sex spouse” and “A federal contractor could refuse to provide services to LGBTQ people, including in emergencies, without risk of losing federal contracts.”

In a statement on Wednesday, HRC senior vice president for policy and political affairs JoDee Winterhof said: “It’s difficult to believe that the Attorney General of the United States did not consider all potential ramifications before he signed a sweeping license to discriminate order.”