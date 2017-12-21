Jeff Sessions Reportedly Revives Probe Of Uranium One Deal

The Justice Department is reviving an inquiry into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and the government’s controversial approval of the Uranium One deal, NBC News reported on Thursday.

A now-dormant FBI investigation into whether Clinton had ties to the deal has not found evidence of wrongdoing. But NBC, citing “multiple law enforcement officials,” reported that Attorney General Jeff Sessions has in recent weeks directed Justice Department prosecutors to ask FBI agents to explain evidence uncovered in the probe.

Uranium One, a Canadian mining company with major U.S. holdings, was sold in 2010 to a Russian firm. Before the sale could go through, it needed approval from nine U.S. agencies, including the State Department. Because some of the people who stood to benefit from the sale were Clinton Foundation donors, conservative media and other critics of the 2016 presidential nominee have alleged a quid pro quo, even though the State Department didn’t have the power to unilaterally approve or reject the deal and Clinton herself was not directly involved in the approval process.

Following pressure from President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans, Sessions last month said he would consider appointing a new special counsel to look into Clinton and Uranium One, as well as other matters involving Democrats. Sessions pledged during his confirmation hearing last year that he would recuse himself from any possible investigations involving Clinton.