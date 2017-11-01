Jeffrey Flake, Jefferson Smith and Gentility

Have you heard of the 1939 Jimmy Stewart movie “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington”? This hails from movie antiquity, so count me impressed if you have. One serendipitous evening some years back, our family got to view this gem together. One of our sons, young enough not to be brushed by cynicism, but old enough to understand the film, leaned in to watch. His eyes were wide, attention riveted. Jimmy Stewart played Jefferson Smith, a Senator who fights corruption in high political places. Here is one of the things Mr. Smith said:

“I wouldn't give you two cents for all your fancy rules if, behind them, they didn't have a little bit of plain, ordinary, everyday kindness and a little looking out for the other fella, too.”

Last week another Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona, announced that he will not be seeking re-election. Among other things, he has felt a keen absence of that “every day kindness” Jefferson Smith talked about. Senator Flake stated:

“The personal attacks, the threats against principles, freedoms, and institutions, and the flagrant disregard for truth and decency, the reckless provocations, most often for the pettiest and most personal reasons, reasons having nothing whatsoever to do with the fortunes of the people that we have been elected to serve. None of these appalling features of our current politics should ever be regarded as normal.”

Mr. Flake would not be moved from his decision not to run for upcoming re-election. He was gentle, but firm.

Remember when Washington politics consistently applied the healing elixir of restrained firmness blended with gentility? Was that really so long ago? Is it really so hard to do? The last child to join our busy home arrived at age seven. Basically she stayed for dinner and wanted to stay forever. One day she gave me her best speech on why she should be released from many basic chores and academic assignments.

Thankfully, this wasn’t our first rodeo-this was child number eight. I tried to explain softly but firmly that her responsibilities were blessings in disguise. They were designed to build her character and self esteem. I looked her squarely in the eyes as I told that these things were not going to change. Then I smiled. We did love her, after all. Her seven year old self met my smile with a a half smile of her own and a furrowed brow. “You are the nicest mean person I’ve ever met” she said. We laughed and we’ve laughed about this many times since. But if something is true in parenting, it’s often true across the board. We really can hold tight to “mean” positions without actually being mean.

Senator Flake said: “Reckless, outrageous, and undignified behavior has become excused and countenanced as telling it like it is when it is actually just reckless, outrageous, and undignified. And when such behavior emanates from the top of our government, it is something else. It is dangerous to a democracy.”

This is no casual statement. Mannered communication from high level leadership may not be ultimately significant in “reality” television (a topic for a future column) , but it is beyond critical for a well functioning democracy.

This importance of calm, righteous leaders is woven throughout The Book of Mormon. Jeff Flake knows this. He is a Latter-Day Saint. He taught from the Book of Mormon on his mission years ago in South Africa. He knows the Book of Mormon is a book of sacred scripture. It’s another testament of the reality of Jesus Christ. And the Book of Mormon is not just a spiritual book, it’s a complex political book. It covers the span of time from about 2200 BC to 350 AD.. Governments rose and fell during that time in ancient America. The Book of Mormon chronicles these passages. There are many political truths to be gleaned from the Book of Mormon (if you haven’t read it, my gentle suggestion is to read it first thing in the morning each day until you finish it. As I mentioned, it’s complex, but it’s doable. The brain is so fresh and uncluttered in the early morning. It’s actually comforting and fun to read it early in the day. I’ve been enjoying re-reading it:). One of the many political truths found in the Book of Mormon is also in Proverbs, and it bears sway here:

“When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn.” (Proverbs 29:2)

President Trump wants some good things for America. But maybe what we want from him is his enrollment in meditation classes:). Or some very deep reflection. It’s getting on towards Christmas. Maybe this could be his year for enjoying a theatrical production of “A Christmas Carol” and some heartfelt repentance.

Mr. Scrooge made his weaknesses into strengths. Maybe there is still time. Time to turn off ugly media that models ugly communication. Time to consider being more considerate. Time to pray harder for help to change. Maybe gentility can return.

Senator Flake has said “This (political) fever will someday break...”

I think many of us have that hope.

Everything just works better with gentility. The words “gentle”, “gentility” and “gentlemen” all begin the same way. I don’t think that’s a coincidence, do you?

Gentle women and gentlemen everywhere, let’s set an example. Let’s be kinder and gentler in our families, communities and workplaces,