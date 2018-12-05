CNN's Jeffrey Toobin Warns Trump Of 1 Very Ominous Line In The New Mueller Memo

CNN’s chief legal analyst said President Donald Trump and those closest to him might have reason to sweat after the latest documents released by the office of special counsel Robert Mueller.

The court filings urge no prison time for Michael Flynn due to his cooperation with the probe, and are heavily redacted.

But Jeffrey Toobin told Anderson Cooper one uncensored line should worry the White House.

The document said Flynn’s “record of military and public service distinguish him from every other person who has been charged” in the probe, but added that “senior government leaders should be held to the highest standards.”

Toobin said that line could be a big clue as to where Mueller is going, telling Cooper:

“The fact that he is saying ‘senior government leaders should be held to the highest standards,’ I would be a little nervous if I were the people involved in the obstruction of justice investigation, starting, of course, with the president of the United States.”

“I don’t think that is just filler material,” Toobin said. “I think that is a statement of how Mueller is going to approach the remainder of his investigation as he starts thinking about the people in the White House.”