CNN's Jeffrey Toobin Accuses Rick Santorum Of Moral Hypocrisy To His Face

CNN’s chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin accused twice-failed GOP presidential candidate Rick Santorum of moral hypocrisy during a testy debate between the pair about President Donald Trump’s hush-money payouts.

Toobin said on Thursday’s broadcast of “Anderson Cooper 360°” “how amazing” it was “to listen to Rick Santorum, who made his entire career, successful for a time, on the basis of morality in politics, making excuses for paying off porn stars and women with whom you’ve had affairs.”

Santorum, who regularly defends Trump on the network, fired back with some criticism of the president’s alleged affairs.

“I’m not making excuses for Donald Trump having an affair with a porn star. I mean, that’s disgusting, it’s tawdry. I’m addressing the question as to what is the illegality involved here, and the illegality is not the contribution. The illegality is not reporting it. I’m not condoning it. And don’t suggest that I am.”

Trump denies having affairs with Karen McDougal and Stormy Daniels, but has changed his story multiple times regarding the payments to them.