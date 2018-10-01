Jemele Hill Joins The Atlantic As Staff Writer

Hill’s tweets on Jones led to a suspension for what ESPN said was a “second violation of our social media guidelines.” Hill said she deserved the suspension for violating company policy, but didn’t regret what she’d said.

This year, Hill moved to the ESPN show “The Undefeated,” to focus on reporting.

The events of the past year, Hill told The Hollywood Reporter, helped her realize that this is the “appropriate” time to “spread my wings in different ways that I hadn’t really thought of before, or that I knew were possible.”

“I guess I was going through major FOMO ― fear of missing out. There’s a wider playground that I can dabble in, and places where the discomfort is okay,” she said.

“I wasn’t going to be able to be happy with myself if I didn’t adhere to this calling that’s beckoning me right now.”