Jen McRobbie, On Facing Cancer Head-On & With Moxie!

“I knew this was going to suck, but I was determined to get through it as positively as I could muster.” - Jen McRobbie

Jenn McRobbie is a life coach, author and speaker. She loves music and has “an insane ability to remember the lyrics of any 80s song, a capacity to see the positive in any situation, and am a complete dork over science fiction.” She was diagnosed at 38 years old with Stage 3A breast cancer.

MK: What was your mindset at diagnosis?

JM: Is “all over the place” a mindset? At the exact moment of diagnosis, time stopped. I have weird memories: holding the phone in one hand, my husband rubbing my shoulders, the cold seat under my butt. I could barely hear what my doctor was saying. I don’t remember hearing the words “it’s cancer” - I just remember my breast surgeon saying, “I’m sorry.” At that moment I entered what I call my “Army” mode. This is my “protection” mindset: assess risk, make a plan and execute. No emotions. Just action. Later that evening, I think I would say I was “resolute.”

MK: How did your breast cancer diagnosis change your life?

JM: I’d love to say that breast cancer made me learn to love more or laugh more or some other inspiring statement. But the reality is, breast cancer let me know just how mortal I am. And how mortal everyone around me is. The fear can be debilitating. It’s made me really want to live in the now, and help others do that too.

MK: What do you wish you'd know before being diagnosed with breast cancer?

JM: I wish I had known just how long it would take to feel like myself again. I had convinced myself that I would just “get through treatment and then get back to living.” But it’s not that simple. Cancer has changed me and the people closest to me. It’s a long hard road getting to know yourself and your loved ones again.

MK: How has this experience awakened you to yourself and your purpose?

JM: I was a life coach before I was diagnosed. But, in the middle of radiation I decided I just had to write a book about my experiences. What I thought would be a memoir morphed into a book about friendships and what happened to mine after I was diagnosed. “Why is She Acting So Weird? A Guide to Cultivating Closeness When a Friend is in Crisis” is my treatise on friendship. It has been big part of my advocacy, too. I believe it’s helped people who haven’t been touched by cancer to hear from a survivor what they can do to help their friends that have been diagnosed.

MK: Tell me about your advocacy work.

JM: I’m super passionate about two things: (1) helping people learn to navigate their lives after a cancer diagnosis and (2) educating the public on the realities of a breast cancer diagnosis. This has led to me speaking at conferences of cancer survivors, running workshops for young cancer survivors, and speaking out against pinkwashing and the sexualization of breast cancer.

MK: What word do you wish you could take out of the breast cancer vocabulary?

JM: It would have to be “WARRIOR”. I, personally, can’t stand the battle language that is ascribed to cancer and people who are going through treatment. It’s not a “fight,” you don’t “lose your battle,” and you really don’t “win” either.

MK: If there was one thing you could change about breast cancer and how people view it, what would that be?

JM: I wish that I could help people understand that there is no “good kind of cancer.” I can’t tell you the number of times I heard, “well, at least you got the good kind.” No. Just No”. No cancer is good. It all sucks. People believe breast cancer is “the good kind” because all the awareness campaigns show it as pink and pretty. It’s neither of those things.

MK: Why is it so important to you to support other women with breast cancer?

JM: Because without the support of people who walked this path before me, I would have been left wandering alone and afraid. I mean, that might be slightly dramatic since I am lucky enough to have a loving and supportive family. But, I am indebted to the women who held my hand during this experience. They kept me somewhat sane. Giving back to our community is just my way of spreading the love I received when I needed it most.

MK: What would you tell a newly diagnosed young woman?

JM: Take your time. You don’t have to make any decisions right away. You might think that you’re going to immediately die if you don’t get that cancer out of you right now. But, that’s not the truth. It is worth the effort to find a good, qualified medical team that you believe in … and that believes in you.

MK: What one word defines you?

JM: Moxie.