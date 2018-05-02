Jenna Dewan Handles Ellen DeGeneres' Divorce Flub Like A Total Pro

Ellen DeGeneres accidentally forgot to leave off “Tatum” when introducing newly single actress and dancer Jenna Dewan to her show on Wednesday, but the “World of Dance” judge and the talk show host handled it like pros.

Dewan recently split from her husband, Channing, after nearly nine years of marriage, and decided to drop the “Tatum” from her last name.

DeGeneres apologized for the little flub before the segment ended.

“I have to say, before we go to break, I’m so sorry,” she said. “I introduced you and it was just such a habit, and I have to say the way that you and Channing are handling everything is beautiful for your daughter and the statements have been great. And I apologize. I just have known both of you for so long, and I’m so used to saying...”

Dewan responded by assuring DeGeneres that she was fine and it was “all love.”

“I know, I know. Thank you,” the 37-year-old said, before addressing the audience. “Honestly, thank you and everybody for all the love and support. It’s truly, so moving. It’s all love.”

Dewan and Tatum announced they were splitting in April. The two, who have a four-year-old daughter named Everly together, put out a joint statement on social media about their breakup.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together,” they said.

“Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.”

According to People magazine, the two are still on “good terms” with each other.