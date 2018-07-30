Jenna Dewan Speaks On Single Motherhood And How Sexy It Is To Be A Mom (NSFW)

Actress and dancer Jenna Dewan bared it all, both literally and figuratively, in the Women’s Health September issue, showing off her naked form and getting real about why motherhood is sexy.

In the aptly titled “Naked Truth” issue, Dewan said: “Apparently, when you become a mother, you’re supposed to leave your sexuality at the door, and I never understood that.”

“There’s nothing sexier than becoming a mother,” said Dewan, who has a 5-year-old daughter, Everly. “You give life. It’s everything. And you don’t change who you are inside just because you have a kid.”

The “World Of Dance” star also talked about her split with actor Channing Tatum, Everly’s father, in April. The couple had been together for nine years. Since the split, Dewan says, she’s been on a “journey” that has resulted in “a transformation of myself ― my needs and wants as a woman.”

“I think everyone wants to hold on to what’s in front of them, but when you open your mind, saying, ‘I want what’s best for myself and my daughter,’ you have to be okay with however that looks,” she said. “I feel I’ve been on a wave of growth.”

The Women’s Health spread features photos of Dewan in the buff, and fans have been raving about it:

Dewan told the publication that she wants to teach her daughter to focus not only on sexiness and beauty, but also smarts, strength and opinions.

“I want my daughter to see that and be like, ‘Wow, my mother was a fully actualized, sensual woman,’” Dewan said. “Women are so much stronger and more powerful, and living in our goddess energy, when we come together to lift each other up rather than tear each other down.”