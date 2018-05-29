Jenna Dewan Was 'Very Happy Being A Wife' Before Channing Tatum Split

Jenna Dewan might’ve lopped off Tatum from her last name (and her brunette locks for a bob just in time for summer), but she still has plenty of love for her former husband.

When Dewan and Channing Tatum split in April after almost nine years of marriage, fans of the longtime couple were shocked that the seemingly perfect duo were calling it quits. Months later, the “Step Up” star revealed how she’s adjusting to life without her onetime dance partner.

″[It’s] a new normal where there is a lot of love. We’re just getting used to it,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in an interview published Tuesday. “We’re in a very positive energy together, trying to be the best parents to Everly. We support each other.”

Jason LaVeris via Getty Images Channing Tatum and actress Jenna Dewan walk a red carpet together in August 2017.

The two co-parent their 4-year-old daughter, Everly, who makes frequent appearances on the couple’s social media accounts.

In their joint statement announcing the split, Dewan and Tatum denied that there were any “secrets” or “salacious events at the root of our decision.” Despite the rift, Dewan confirms that she was “very happy being a wife,” but is looking forward to the next phase of her life.

“The moves I’m making are completely not related to my marriage or separation, interestingly enough,” she told the outlet. “I was always very happy being a wife.”

However, Dewan says questions like ”‘Who are you?” and “What excites you?’” remained at the back of her mind, so now she’s trying to find some answers.

″[Being on my own,] I feel a sense of joy and freedom and excitement, truly, about a new chapter in my life,” she added. “And I have no attachments to how that’s going to look, or what that’s going to be. I feel really open, and I feel hopeful.”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images "I feel really open, and I feel hopeful.”

By all accounts, Dewan and Tatum are still on relatively good terms, with the “Logan Lucky” star calling her “baby” and wishing her a happy Mother’s Day earlier this month in a sweet Snapchat.

The “World of Dance” star also didn’t seem too fazed when host Ellen DeGeneres accidentally used Dewan’s married name during a recent appearance on her talk show.

Like a total pro, Dewan graciously accepted DeGeneres’ apology and reiterated that “it’s all love” between her and Tatum.