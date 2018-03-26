Pam And Jim 'Shippers Are Coming After Jenna Fischer's New On-Screen Love

Nearly five years ago, fans were crushed after “The Office” aired its final episode — mainly because they’d have to say goodbye to witnessing the undying, special, swoonworthy love between Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) and Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer).

Although things ended on a happy note for the couple following nine seasons of ups and downs, people can’t seem to let the on-screen relationship go. Now, fans are aiming their targets at Fischer’s new TV husband, Oliver Hudson.

Hudson stars with Fischer on ABC’s new sitcom “Splitting Up Together,” which follows characters Martin and Lena as they navigate their new life as a separated couple trying to live together for the sake of their three children. Martin and Lena adopt the bird-nesting technique: keeping their kids settled in their family home as they trade off living in the house and the garage apartment. A week at a time, one deals with all the joys of parenthood and home-owning while the other is free to come and go as they please.

But despite this non-lovey-dovey storyline, Jim and Pam shippers feel it’s their duty to give Hudson a lot of flak.

A real score would have been casting @johnkrasinski in this new @jennafischer sitcom on @ABCNetwork. #SplittingUpTogether — Reg Griffin (@reggriffin) March 25, 2018

“I have gotten so much crap on social media just about getting a job,” Hudson joked to HuffPost on Build Series Friday. “I guess this job working with her comes with just getting hammered over the head. Like, ’I hate you! You son of a bitch! How dare you!′ I’m like, ‘Dude, I’m just supporting my family right now. That’s all I’m trying to do.’ So I’ve rolled with it, I think it’s funny.”

Fischer fully supports Hudson on his quest to roll with it. She went so far as to say, “He’s going to be the new Jim.”

But she’s also very aware that the Jim-Pam connection is hard to come by.

“For my whole life, I will never be accepted [without John Krasinski],” she joked.

“To me, it’s just really flattering, the impact that ‘The Office’ and that relationship has had on people,” Fischer added sincerely. “It doesn’t bother me at all. It was a special thing.”

“It was amazing,” Hudson chimed in. “I cried ... I never told you that, actually,” he told Fischer. “I don’t know what season, but there was the time you were outside in the parking lot ... ”

“Season 2, ‘Casino Night,’” Fischer quickly responded.

“Right, and [Jim] got teary and I thought that was amazing. I actually teared up myself,” Hudson confessed.

(We’re not crying, you’re crying.)

There’s no doubt the “Splitting Up Together” marketing team has leaned into “The Office” fandom, considering their show’s star is one-half of that beloved TV couple. But the comedy series is nothing like that Dunder Mifflin documentary ― so just put it on your easy-watching list.

As Fischer said, “Just hate-watch it and then we will win you over.”