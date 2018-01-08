Jenna Fischer Says She Hasn't Been Approached About 'The Office' Revival

“The Office” revival has yet to be officially confirmed, but at least one of its major characters is open to reprising her role.
Jenna Fischer, who portrayed Pam Beesly in the hit NBC series, addressed the revival Monday during the Television Critics Association press tour.
“I don’t know anything about ‘The Office’ revival,” Fischer, who was promoting her role in ABC’s comedy “Splitting Up Together,” said after a reporter asked if she’d consider returning as Pam. “I know as much as everyone else.”
The actress said she’d leave it up to the networks to figure out if Pam should be in the revival, but expressed her love for the character. She added she thought the revival was a “great idea” and said she’d be “honored to come back in any way.”
“I loved playing the character, and as long as Greg Daniels is the person in charge and the visionary behind it, then I’m absolutely [in],” she said, according to The Wrap. “We’d just have to get Mindy [Kaling] to write some episodes, B.J. Novak ... that show was so great because of the talent involved in the show, behind the scenes, not just [on screen].”
“The Office” ended in May 2013, after nine seasons on NBC. In December, reports began circulating that the network was considering reviving the series. The revival would reportedly not involve Steve Carrell, who starred in the show as boss Michael Scott until season seven.
Sources told TVLine and The Hollywood Reporter that NBC is pushing for a relaunch of the series in the 2018-2019 season. When HuffPost inquired last month about the reports, NBC said it could “only offer a no comment at this point.”
The uncertainty has us feeling ... a little emotional.