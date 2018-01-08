Jenna Fischer Says She Hasn't Been Approached About 'The Office' Revival

“The Office” revival has yet to be officially confirmed, but at least one of its major characters is open to reprising her role.

Jenna Fischer, who portrayed Pam Beesly in the hit NBC series, addressed the revival Monday during the Television Critics Association press tour.

“I don’t know anything about ‘The Office’ revival,” Fischer, who was promoting her role in ABC’s comedy “Splitting Up Together,” said after a reporter asked if she’d consider returning as Pam. “I know as much as everyone else.”

The actress said she’d leave it up to the networks to figure out if Pam should be in the revival, but expressed her love for the character. She added she thought the revival was a “great idea” and said she’d be “honored to come back in any way.”