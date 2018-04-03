Jenna Fischer Wore A Towel On 'Jimmy Kimmel' After A Wardrobe Malfunction

“I think the U.K. thing that I always have pitched and wanted to do is that Christmas special thing, where we do a Christmas special this year and then two years from now, or three years from now, we do another one,” he said. “I love that idea coming back finding out where everybody is. I would totally be down for that.”

Krasinkski added, “It’s one of those things where I’m sure people don’t believe me when I say I would totally do it, because the truth is I would totally do it.”

We’ll be waiting.