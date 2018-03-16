Jenna Jameson Calls On Women To #DropTheCover And Celebrates Motherhood

Jenna Jameson took to Instagram on Thursday to share her heartfelt thoughts on motherhood, breastfeeding, and how her childhood affected her relationship with her own children.

In addition to mentioning how she grew up without a mother and with an absentee father, the former adult film star says motherhood is her “calling” in the caption and says she hopes she’s the mother to her daughter, Batel Lu, that she had dreamed of for herself.

The photo is accompanied by the hashtags #dropthecover and #normalizebreastfeeding.

The movement to normalize breastfeeding has been happening to various extents for decades. Celebrities like Pink, Maya Rudolph, Olivia Wilde and many more have taken to social media to share their experiences with their children in an effort to remove the stigma associated with the act.

Jameson has never been shy about posting photos of her breastfeeding, frequently sharing her trials and tribulations with fans.

In one post earlier this month, she mentioned how she hadn’t “slept for two days” and Batel had been “vomiting every 40 min like clockwork,” adding that she and her daughter were “in this together.”

“So here’s to all of you selfless mamas out there, you make this world go round,” the caption reads.

