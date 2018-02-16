ENTERTAINMENT
People Need To Have More Chill About A Jennifer Aniston-Brad Pitt Reunion

"Somewhere, Jennifer Aniston is crafting her 'Hey, let's grab coffee and catch up' text to Brad Pitt."

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, in this September 19, 2004 file photo. Aniston filed for divorce on March 25, 2005. And now, after her split from Justin Theroux, people are cheering for an Anniston-Pitt reunion.

Jennifer Aniston is apparently single again, and people on Twitter really want her to get back together with Brad Pitt. 

Now, you might think this sounds like a decent idea ― if you ignore the couple’s very public breakup and subsequent divorce in 2005 that culminated with Pitt’s marriage to Angelina Jolie, which produced seemingly dozens of children. You’d also have to ignore Aniston’s highly paparazzi-ed dating life that took her to a marriage with Justin Theroux ― and a split that she announced on Thursday.

Ignoring all of that, then sure. A Jen and Brad reunion, 13 years, many children and much heartbreak later, would be fan-freakin’-tastic.

But we do not live in that fantasy world. This is the real world, where our actual president was known as a reality TV star and real estate mogul a mere three years ago.

Yet, as soon as the news broke of Aniston being single, the tweets started flying and hopes for a reunion with Pitt began growing:

Twitter, HAVE MORE CHILL!

We have no doubt that the rumor mill will continue to swirl, but as one person on Twitter wrote: Not everything from the ’90s needs a reboot.

 
