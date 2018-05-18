Jennifer Aniston To Play Lesbian President In Netflix's 'First Ladies'

The White House just got a whole lot friendlier.

Jennifer Aniston has been tapped to star in Netflix’s new political comedy “First Ladies” as the president of the United States. “One Mississippi” actress Tig Notaro will be playing her wife.

The film follows America’s first female president, the fictional Beverly Nicholson, and her wife, Kasey, as they move into the White House and prove that “behind every great woman... is another great woman,” the official description says.

The streaming service picked up the film based on an original pitch by Notaro and her wife, Stephanie Allynne, who will write the script together. Aniston is slated to produce the project alongside Notaro, Allynne, Adam McKay, Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Betsy Koch for Gloria Sanchez Productions. Chris Henchy will executive produce.

Aniston, who made her name on network TV, is also set to star with Reese Witherspoon in a currently untitled show about the behind-the-scenes action of competing morning shows. In November, Apple landed the rights to the series, which has no premiere date yet.