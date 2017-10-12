Jennifer Chong from Linjer: From $0 to $10m in 3 years

I was fortunate to sit down with Jennifer Chong, the 29-year-old founder of Linjer, a contemporary brand whose minimalist leather bags and watches have gained a cult following among style aficionados. In its third year since Jennifer created the brand out of her living room, Linjer is on track for more than $10 million in annual sales. The following are a few of my questions and answers with Jennifer.

What inspired you to start Linjer?

It all started when my partner and co-founder, Roman Khan, needed a leather briefcase for work. He wanted a bag that was well-designed, high-quality, reasonably priced—and that didn’t have a flashy logo on it. But he just couldn’t find this bag. He felt stuck choosing between fast fashion brands and overpriced luxury brands.

We knew that luxury brands marked up their leather bags by ludicrous amounts, often 10 to 20 times the cost of production. We got the idea to make bags of similar or higher quality, and to sell our products at a more reasonable price.

Did you have any previous experience in fashion or design before launching Linjer?

I have no formal training, but I’ve always loved making things, whether it was building intricate Lego houses when I was young, making wooden furniture, or even, more recently, making leather goods by hand. Formal training becomes less important if you have a strong vision and are willing to learn. A lot of the skills that I use as a designer today I’ve just picked up along the way. There’s a surprising amount you can learn by just searching on Google, and, of course, through making mistakes.

You were previously a management consultant. Did that job prepare you at all for starting Linjer?

Definitely. When I was a management consultant, I spent a lot of my days doing analysis in spreadsheets, gathering information through interviews, and tinkering in Powerpoint slides. All of these skills translate quite directly into running Linjer. Every day I’m working through the numbers for the business, learning from conversations with customers and vendors, and thinking about how best to convey the spirit of Linjer into everything we do.

How did you get the funds to launch the first collection (leather bags for men?)

Roman and I spent $20,000 of our savings getting everything ready for launch. That went towards developing our brand identity, making prototypes, and doing photo and video shoots. The actual production of our first collection (with the Soft Briefcase at the center) was going to cost $50,000 given that all of our suppliers had minimum order requirements.

We didn’t have $50,000 to bet on the bags selling, so we ran a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo to see if people were interested in what we were doing. The tagline was “Fine leather goods without the luxury markup.” It went incredibly well – we ended up getting $144,000 in pre-orders in about 40 days and were able to kick off production; however, we still had not raised enough money from investors not to need supplemental income. For the first two years, Roman and I took turns working full-time jobs so someone was paying the rent. It was only in late 2015 that we both went full time with our own business.

I only discovered Linjer after your huge Kickstarter campaign last year, where you got $1 million in pre-orders for your watches. Why did you decide to make watches?

Again, it was a personal need. We both used to pull out our phones to check the time. It really stressed us out because we’d always see a barrage of emails, messages, and notifications on the screen. We wanted to make watches that would help us live more simply and more thoughtfully, and we thought that watches would be a natural extension of what we were doing with our bag business. We saw an opportunity to make minimalist, high-quality timepieces that we’d be proud to wear and that wouldn’t cost an obnoxious amount of money.

Linjer uses the same supply chain as luxury brands, but you sell your products for a fraction of the price of traditional luxury brands. How are you able to sell at such accessible price points?

We sell only on our website (www.linjer.co), which allows us to shave off middleman costs that traditionally inflate the price of luxury products. It’s also a matter of just choosing not to mark up our products like crazy.

You’ve gotten rave reviews from editors, customers, and influencers, and you’re constantly sold out of your leather bags. What do you think has been the secret to Linjer’s success?

We have an excellent product – and I think our customers understand what incredible value they’re getting when they put on one of our bags/watches for the first time. We are extremely selective with what materials we use (for instance, we only use full grain vegetable-tanned leather and sapphire glass on our watches), and with what suppliers we work with. We’re always pushing to elevate the standard of product quality and design.

Minimalist design is trending right now, but it often comes out looking generic. How do you keep Linjer’s designs so interesting?

When you’re designing something minimalist, every single detail counts that much more. We’re quite militant about getting these details right – for instance, we were very fussy about getting the taper on the second hand of the watch just right. We’re not afraid of iterating 50 times on a design to get it perfect. We also like to play with colors and materials, like in our Tulip Bag. That also keeps things fresh!

What part does customer feedback play in your design decisions?

When it comes to design, we don’t take advice from other people. Roman and I set our own rules. We can’t push the boundaries if we just do what people expect of us. Our watches don’t have a logo on the face. This was a bold decision – what high-end watches can you think of without a logo on the face? The owner of our watch factory was apprehensive. He told us we were out of our minds. In his thirty years in the industry, none of his clients had ever made a watch without a logo on the dial. Now we’re his fastest-growing client.

This doesn’t mean that we don’t care about the actual experience of using our products. We place a strong emphasis on functionality and strive to make each product a delight to use. After all, we use our products ourselves.

What has been your company’s biggest challenge?

Keeping up with demand. We were on track to reach $5 million in sales last year, but our production couldn’t keep up and it caught us totally off-guard. The production capacity of factories is quite inelastic, so we’ve had to start new partnerships to ensure that we’re ready for 2018.

As I understand, Linjer is still self-funded. Do you plan to seek outside investment?

It’s not in the cards right now. We don’t need it and I think we’re better off with it. We want to be accountable first and foremost to our customers rather than to investors.

What excites you most working in today’s fashion-tech space?

There are so many direct-to-consumer brands cropping up nowadays. Generally, they seek to offer a fairer price and/or a better product than incumbents. I’m personally very excited to watch how these direct-to-consumer brands are changing the relationship between brands and customers. We’re teaching consumers to expect more thoughtfulness, care, and transparency from the brands they buy from. I think this is a very good thing.

What’s next for Linjer?