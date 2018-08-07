Jennifer Garner And Daughter Rescued After Kayak Trip Goes So, So Wrong

Jennifer Garner has landed herself in some tricky spots on-screen (jumping out of airplanes, battling bad guys, waking up as a 13-year-old, etc.). But none of it compares with her latest real-life adventure.

The Golden Globe winner and her daughter Violet, 12, apparently have been vacationing together in Stockholm, where they embarked on a kayaking excursion. The mother-daughter trip went awry, however, and the two had to be rescued after getting lost at sea.

Garner took to Instagram on Monday to clue in her followers about her moment in peril.

“On a pre-middle-school sneak away with my eldest,” she captioned a stunning sunset picture of two kayaking. “Did I get us lost in a kayak? Yes. Did we paddle as hard as we could for 100 hours and end up in a shipping lane? I’m afraid so. 😬 Did we have to be rescued? Yup.”

She added the hashtags #thesunsetwasabigupside, #shenevercomplained #thankyoumattias and #welovedyousweden.

Mattias apparently is the man who saved Garner and her daughter on the rough seas. She later gave him another shoutout on her Instagram Story, posting a selfie of she and him smiling, back on land. “Our savior,” she wrote across the picture.

Kayaking may not be her forte, but Garner does have some experience with another outdoor activity: camping.

The actress returns to TV in October with the HBO series “Camping,” from the minds of “Girls” showrunners Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner.

The eight-episode comedy series, which also stars David Tennant and Juliette Lewis, marks Garner’s first series regular role since she became a household name in the action series “Alias.”

“Being the lead in a single-lead 22-episode show — I don’t think I could do it anymore,” she said at the summer Television Critics Association press tour this month. “I don’t know how moms do it.”

She is, however, getting back in touch with her butt-kicking roots, starring in the upcoming action drama “Peppermint,” which hits theaters Sept. 7, about a mom-turned killing machine who avenges her daughter’s death.