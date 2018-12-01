Jennifer Garner Says Ariana Grande's 'Thank U, Next' Video Brightened Her Day

Ariana Grande released the highly anticipated video for her song “Thank U, Next” on Friday, and one admirer is now thanking her.
Jennifer Garner responded on social media to the new video, inspired by early-2000s romantic comedies. The video for “Thank U, Next” included references to Garner’s 2004 film “13 Going on 30.”
“Every now and then something comes along and just brightens your day,” Garner wrote on Instagram. “[Ariana] you’re adorable. Thank you, pretty girl.”
Garner also shared more appreciation for “Thank U, Next” in her Instagram stories. She shared a screenshot of the video and wrote that Grande looked more like her “13 Going on 30” character, Jenna Rink, than she did.
Grande has since responded to the praise by commenting on Garner’s post, writing that she was “crying.”
“I watched this movie every night before bed growing up (and I still do sometimes, especially when I’m sad),” she wrote. “I adore you! Thank you for all the inspiration and joy you’ve brought to my life I’m screaming bye.”
Garner isn’t the only cast member of the 2004 film who has responded to the video. Mark Ruffalo, who played Garner’s love interest, tweeted about “Thank U, Next” on Friday.
“Having some Razzles (it’s a candy AND a gum) in your honor,” he wrote.
Apparently, praise from Garner’s cast mate also caused Grande to be emotional.
“Sobs uncontrollably,” she wrote.