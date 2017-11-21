Jennifer Garner On Sexual Misconduct In Hollywood: We Can't Assume Every Man Is Guilty

Jennifer Garner spoke out about Hollywood’s sexual misconduct scandals this week during a Hollywood Foreign Press Association conference.

“We can’t lump all men into [the same category]. We can’t just assume that every man has done something awful or that every man is guilty; due process is important and has to take place,” the “Tribes of Palos Verdes” actress said.

As more and more women and men come forward with stories of sexual harassment and assault, the actress said she’s “excited” to see what might change.

“Things have to come out in the open in order to be dealt with, and this is definitely one of those times,” Garner said. “There are a lot of really smart people asking tough questions, and I feel excited to see what the outcome will be.”

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Jennifer Garner is looking forward to changes that might come from the increased discussion about sexual harassment and assault.

Affleck came under fire again last week when he appeared to make a joke about sexual harassment during a press tour stop for “Justice League.” The actor addressed his misfire during an interview on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

“It was a serious question and I kind of felt uncomfortable, and didn’t know what to say and laughed awkwardly. It’s a tricky thing to try to handle,” Affleck said.