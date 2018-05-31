Jennifer Garner Is A Mom-Turned-Killing Machine In 'Peppermint' Trailer

Jennifer Garner has a new alias: a mother seeking revenge.

The first trailer for the upcoming action film “Peppermint” dropped on Thursday with a flurry of bullets and explosions.

Garner stars as Riley North, a woman who witnessed the murders of her daughter and husband and is now hellbent on revenge. When the justice system fails her, she transforms herself into a killing machine, taking down corrupt judges, cops and gang members on the 10th anniversary of her family members’ deaths.

Directed by Pierre Morel, who helmed the first film in the “Taken” series, “Peppermint” marks Garner’s long-awaited return to the action genre after five seasons on the ABC action series “Alias,” as well as starring roles in “Daredevil,” “Elektra” and “The Kingdom.”

The “Love Simon” star underwent an intense fitness regimen to prepare her for the kick ass role.

“I did a lot of crazy, inverted push ups and there were some weights involved. There was some boxing involved,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “It felt great to be back with a stunt team again. My stunt double and I have worked together since I think the third or fourth episode of ‘Alias.’ She’s like my sister!”

The film also stars John Ortiz, Annie Ilonzeh, John Gallagher Jr., and Juan Pablo Raba.