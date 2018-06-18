Jennifer Garner Sends Ben Affleck Some Love On Father's Day

Jennifer Garner may be nobody’s ashes, as she once said of herself, but she is still a co-parent with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

The “Peppermint” star, who shares three children with the actor ― daughters Violet, 12, and Seraphina, 9, and son Samuel, 6 ― wished him a happy Father’s Day on Instagram over the weekend with an unexpectedly sweet message.

“Our kids are lucky to have a dad who looks at them the way you look at them and loves them the way you love them,” Garner wrote under a black-and-white photo of Affleck, adding the hashtags #happyfathersday #threeluckykids #haveagreatday.”

A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on Jun 17, 2018 at 10:26am PDT

After 10 years of marriage, Garner and Affleck announced their split in 2015 and filed for divorce last year. But they have kept things more than civil despite rumors of infidelity that surrounded the breakup.

The two are regularly spotted sitting together at soccer games for their children, have praised each other in the press on multiple occasions and even vacationed together as a family.

Garner has made it a rule not to reveal too much about her personal life on social media ― the star fought for an anti-paparazzi bill to protect the children of celebrities in 2013. And this is the first time Affleck has appeared on her wildly popular Instagram account.

NBC via Getty Images Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck appeared together on "Saturday Night Live" in 2013.

Affleck seemingly responded to Garner’s Instagram in kind with a message of his own on Sunday, sharing a photo of a handmade Father’s Day card that reads, “I love you, Dad. You are my superhero.”

“I can think of three incredible reasons why today is so special. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and father figures out there, and to the women that empower them to be the best they can be. We are all so fortunate beyond measure,” he captioned the picture.

A post shared by Ben Affleck (@benaffleck) on Jun 17, 2018 at 12:38pm PDT