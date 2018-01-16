Jennifer Garner Shares Precious 'Love Note' Written By 5-Year-Old Son

We dare you not to aw at this “love note” written by Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s son.

The “Alias” actress, who’s busy gearing up for her next action project “Peppermint,” is usually hesitant to share anything about her three children with Affleck ― Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 5, but we’re guessing this was just too adorable to keep to herself.

On Monday, Garner posted a photo of a note written by her son that he apparently left behind in a book for another reader to find.

“Hello, You are loved. I believe in you,” the note reads.

“When the librarian finds a love note your son tucked into a picture book,” Garner captioned the photo adding the hashtags #actsofkindness #spreadthelove #belikemlkjr #lovenote.

A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on Jan 15, 2018 at 8:38am PST

Garner and Affleck initially separated in June 2015 after 10 years of marriage. Although there were rumors of reconciliation over the last year, the pair officially filed for divorce last April.

The “Justice League” actor has since entered into a relationship with “Saturday Night Live” producer Lindsay Shookus. The two were recently spotted on a casual shopping date in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, the former couple continue to co-parent their children, reuniting last week for daughter Seraphina’s ninth birthday party at Garner’s place, as well as spending Christmas Day as a family.