Jennifer Garner Sums Up #MomLife In This Hilarious Scarf Photo

Jennifer Garner is not afraid to show her geeky side, especially when it comes to her kids.

Case in point: This hilarious photo the actress shared on Instagram that shows the famous mom wearing a rather ... interesting scarf.

“When your nine year old weaves a 12ft long scarf on a peg loom for your birthday present, you’d better #werk,” she wrote in the caption, along with the hashtags #proudmom #fashionfriday and #thecarpoollineismyrunway.

Garner has a 6-year-old son named Samuel and two daughters, 12-year-old Violet and 9-year-old Seraphina. The actress’ post clearly resonated with her fellow parents, as the comments section is filled with moms and dads reminiscing about macaroni necklaces and making declarations of “#momlife” and “only a mother’s love!”

BG004/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Jennifer Garner was photographed wearing the Lenny Kravitz-esque scarf on April 17 while out and about in Los Angeles.

Indeed, back in 2016, comedian Wanda Sykes joked about the “crap” gifts kids give their parents during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Discussing the homemade gifts her 7-year-old twins gave her for Mother’s Day, she said, “I’d just rather have a hug and a ‘Happy Mother’s Day!’ But when they’re that age — and moms know — you have to be a good actress. That’s when you gotta turn into Meryl Streep. Seriously, because they give you gifts that are just ... [sighs].”

Notably, Sykes was wearing the yarn bracelet her son Lucas made for her. “Oh you gotta wear it or you’re an awful parent,” she quipped.