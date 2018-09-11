A Nervous Jennifer Garner Went Undercover To A Screening Of ‘Peppermint’

Sometimes it’s bad enough just hearing the sound of your own voice, let alone watching yourself in a film that’s been referred to as a “cinematic crime.”

But that’s exactly what actress Jennifer Garner did earlier this week when she decided to see her new film “Peppermint” with regular moviegoers at a cinema in LA.

Garner, who stars in the film as a mom-turned-killing machine after her family is murdered in a drive-by shooting, uploaded a video to Instagram on Sunday in which she documented the humorous ordeal:

Following the film’s conclusion, Garner hid behind curtains as the audience filed out of the theater.

“Did they like it?” she whispered.