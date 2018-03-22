Jennifer Garner Went Full Band Geek For Reese Witherspoon's Birthday

Reese Witherspoon’s birthday should be a national holiday, and at least her longtime friend Jennifer Garner is acting accordingly.

The “Wrinkle in Time” star turned 42 on Thursday and Garner showed her some social media love by sharing a video of herself in full marching band regalia playing “Happy Birthday” on a saxophone.

In the Instagram clip, Garner pivots toward the camera before launching into a very passionate performance of the birthday song. After it’s over, she flashes a big smile before marching off into the distance.

Garner is a proud former “band geek” and played alto saxophone (she dubbed hers “Sally the Sexy Saxophone”) in the John Adams Middle School marching band when she was a teenager.

She reunited with the instrument for Vanity Fair back in 2016 to show off some of her secret skills and busted out a rendition of “Mary Had A Little Lamb.”

Garner even tipped her hat to her musical past when she attended a Texas A&M football game in October, declaring, “Once a band geek, always a band geek.”

