Stay For A Spell To Watch Jennifer Garner Teach West Virginia Slang

Actress Jennifer Garner has so much Hollywood news swirling around her at the moment ― from a new movie called “Peppermint” to a reported intervention in which she drove long-separated husband Ben Affleck to rehab ― that it might be difficult for fans to remember that she grew up in West Virginia.
But this new Vanity Fair video of her teaching the Mountain State’s slang ought to do the trick.
Some terms like “purdy” and “crick” may seem obvious, but stick around a spell to get the low-down on ”’Eers” and “hollar” (or holler).